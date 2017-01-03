Title Match and More Announced for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin, Nikki Bella vs. Natalya and The Wyatt Family vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha has been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown from Baton Rouge, LA.

