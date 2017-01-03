Title Change on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (Photos, Video)

Jan 3, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz in the main event of tonight’s WWE SmackDown to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Ambrose is now a two-time Intercontinental Champion. Miz just won the title back on November 15th at SmackDown 900.

Below are photos and videos from the match:

