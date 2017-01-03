Title Change on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (Photos, Video)
Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz in the main event of tonight’s WWE SmackDown to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.
Ambrose is now a two-time Intercontinental Champion. Miz just won the title back on November 15th at SmackDown 900.
Below are photos and videos from the match:
Looks like @mikethemiz needs a breather right off the bat against an UNHINGED @TheDeanAmbrose… #SDLive #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/RF7wFxBJbU
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 4, 2017
This is how confident The #LunaticFringe @TheDeanAmbrose feels right now! #SDLive #ICTitle @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/nsy02U1qB8
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 4, 2017
The opening @mikethemiz needed? DELIVERED by @MaryseMizanin on the outside! #SDLive #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/l3f2hmLRN7
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 4, 2017
.@TheDeanAmbrose takes an early edge in his #ICTitle Match vs. @MikeTheMiz, sending the champ over the announcers' table! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/d8IJnxAZqG
— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017
The LOOK on @mikethemiz's face means he's taking things to a whole new level! #SDLive #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/EA9YpLRpb7
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 4, 2017
The taunting of @WWEDanielBryan continues courtesy of #ICChampion @mikethemiz… #SDLive #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/IUfzUueWeY
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 4, 2017
ONE-TWO-THREEEEEEEEE! @TheDeanAmbrose hits #DirtyDeeds and TAKES the #ICTitle from @mikethemiz! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/vPXmX13A4m
— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017
The SLAP from @MaryseMizanin doesn't lead to disqualification…
Rather, she gets TOSSED from ringside! #SDLive #ICTitle @TheDeanAmbrose pic.twitter.com/2VxbMfb1zm
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 4, 2017
The #LunaticFringe @TheDeanAmbrose is now a TWO-TIME #ICChampion! What a start to 2017 for #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/O8WqluZYlI
— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017
Your NEWWWWWWW #ICChampion @TheDeanAmbrose did exactly what he said he was going to do! #SDLive #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/7gR1KgL8Ie
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 4, 2017
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More