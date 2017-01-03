Title Change on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (Photos, Video)

Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz in the main event of tonight’s WWE SmackDown to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Ambrose is now a two-time Intercontinental Champion. Miz just won the title back on November 15th at SmackDown 900.

Below are photos and videos from the match:

