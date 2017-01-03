This Day In Wrestling History – January 3rd

1986 – At a WCCW live event in Dallas, The Fabulous Freebirds (Michael Hayes, Terry Gordy, and Buddy Roberts) win the WCWA World Six-Man Tag Team Championship, defeating the team of Brian Adias and The Von Erichs (Kerry and Kevin).

1987 – On this evening’s episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event, Hulk Hogan defeats Paul Orndorff, in a Steel Cage Match, to retain the WWF Championship. Randy Savage defeats George Steele, to retain the Intercontinental Championship. This episode registers a 10.6 TV rating for NBC.

1987 – Masanobu Fuchi defeats Mighty Inoue, to win the AJPW Junior Heavyweight Championship.

2000 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (6.4 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (3.3 rating). On Nitro, David Flair and Crowbar become the new WCW World Tag Team Champions, defeating Kevin Nash and Scott Steiner in a tournament final. The tag titles were vacated a week earlier, by Nash and Scott Hall, after Hall suffered a legit injury.

Over on RAW, Triple H becomes the new WWF Champion after defeating The Big Show. This was a rematch from RAW the week before; Big Show had retained the title after Mick Foley (who had been fired earlier in the night), hit Triple H with a steel chair.

2008 – On Day 2 of All Japan Pro Wrestling’s New Year Shining Series, Joe Doering and Keiji Mutoh defeat The Voodoo Murders (Satoshi Kojima and TARU), to win the AJPW World Tag Team Championship.

2009 – On FCW TV, Tyler Reks and Johnny Curtis become the new FCW Florida Tag Team Champions after defeating The Next Generation Hart Foundation (DH Smith and TJ Wilson). In a 4-Way Match, Eric Escobar becomes the new FCW Florida Heavyweight Champion, defeating Drew McIntyre, Joe Hennig, and Sheamus O’Shaunessy.

2010 – On Day 2 of All Japan Pro Wrestling’s New Year Shining Series, Masakatsu Funaki and Keiji Mutoh defeat Minoru Suzuki and Taiyō Kea, to win the AJPW World Tag Team Championship.

2011 – On this evening’s RAW, Randy Orton defeats Sheamus and Wade Barrett, in a Steel Cage Match, to become the new #1 contender for the WWE Championship. Earlier in the night, The Miz retained the WWE Championship, after defeating John Morrison, in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

2013 – In the main event of this evening’s TNA Impact Wrestling, Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe defeat Knux and Devon from Aces & Eights, in a Steel Cage Tag Team Match. Knux, donning a mask, was making his television debut for TNA. After the match, the other members of Aces & Eights came out and attacked Angle and Joe. They would be saved by a returning Sting, who had been off television for almost two months. Afterwards, Kurt Angle unmasked Knux, who turned out to be Mike Knox. Knox formerly wrestled for WWE from 2006 – 2010.

2015 – On OVW TV, Dapper Dan defeats Michael Hayes, to win the Ohio Valley Wrestling Television Championship.

2015 – On Day 2 of All Japan Pro Wrestling’s New Year Wars 2015, Dark Kingdom (Mitsuya Nagai and Takeshi Minamino) defeat Xceed (Kotaro Suzuki and Kento Miyahara), to win the AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship. At the same event, Go Shiozaki defeats Joe Doering, to win the AJPW Triple Crown Championship.

HAPPY BIRTDHAY TO: WWE Hall of Fame 2007 Inductee Jim Ross (65 years old); former All Pro Wrestling (APW) Heavyweight Champion & former WWF/ECW wrestler Vic Grimes (54 years old); and 3-time ECW World Tag Team Champion New Jack (54 years old).

SOURCES: wrestlingdata.com, Gerweck.net Archives, 411MANIA

