Tag Team of the year
2016 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards – Tag Team of the year
The New Day (33%, 138 Votes)
The Young Bucks (18%, 75 Votes)
The Revival (14%, 59 Votes)
American Alpha (13%, 53 Votes)
The Hardys (10%, 42 Votes)
Sheamus & Cesaro (5%, 19 Votes)
DIY (5%, 19 Votes)
The Addiction (2%, 9 Votes)
Lance Hoyt & Davey Boy Smith Jr. (1%, 5 Votes)
Total Voters: 419
Previous winners:
2015 – reDRagon
2014 – The Usos
2013 – The Shield
2012 – Team Hell No
2011 – Beer Money
2010 – Motorcity Machine Guns
2009 – Jericho and Show
2008 – Miz and Morrison
2007 – London & Kendrick
2006 – DX
2005 – MNM
