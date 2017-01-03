Tag Team of the year

2016 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards – Tag Team of the year

The New Day (33%, 138 Votes)

The Young Bucks (18%, 75 Votes)

The Revival (14%, 59 Votes)

American Alpha (13%, 53 Votes)

The Hardys (10%, 42 Votes)

Sheamus & Cesaro (5%, 19 Votes)

DIY (5%, 19 Votes)

The Addiction (2%, 9 Votes)

Lance Hoyt & Davey Boy Smith Jr. (1%, 5 Votes)

Total Voters: 419

Previous winners:

2015 – reDRagon

2014 – The Usos

2013 – The Shield

2012 – Team Hell No

2011 – Beer Money

2010 – Motorcity Machine Guns

2009 – Jericho and Show

2008 – Miz and Morrison

2007 – London & Kendrick

2006 – DX

2005 – MNM





