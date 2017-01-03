Story of the year
2016 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards – Story of the year
AJ Styles makes his WWE debut in the Royal Rumble (39%, 181 Votes)
‘Broken’ Matt Hardy (18%, 83 Votes)
Shane McMahon returns (8%, 37 Votes)
WWE goes back to the brand split (7%, 31 Votes)
Revival of WWE’s Womens Division (6%, 29 Votes)
Daniel Bryan retires (6%, 28 Votes)
Billy Corgan vs. Dixie Carter court battle for TNA (4%, 20 Votes)
Brock Lesnar Fighting for UFC while Under WWE Contract (2%, 10 Votes)
WWE brings back the Cruiserweight division (2%, 7 Votes)
Cody Rhodes quits WWE (1%, 5 Votes)
Roman Reigns’ wellness policy suspension (1%, 5 Votes)
Paige/WWE/Del Rio saga (1%, 5 Votes)
Snuka’s Murder Indictment (1%, 4 Votes)
CM Punk’s UFC Debut (1%, 4 Votes)
WWE Partners with ESPN (1%, 4 Votes)
Hogan vs. Gawker (1%, 4 Votes)
James Ellsworth (1%, 3 Votes)
Total Voters: 460
Previous winners:
2015 – Perro Aguayo passes away during match
2014 – Lesnar ending Undertaker’s WM streak
2012 – Punk becomes the longest-reigning WWE Champ in the Modern Era
2011 – Punk “leaves” WWE with title
2010 – HBK’s retirement
2009 – Bret Hart signs with WWE
2008 – Foley jumps to TNA