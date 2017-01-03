2016 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards – Story of the year

AJ Styles makes his WWE debut in the Royal Rumble (39%, 181 Votes)

‘Broken’ Matt Hardy (18%, 83 Votes)

Shane McMahon returns (8%, 37 Votes)

WWE goes back to the brand split (7%, 31 Votes)

Revival of WWE’s Womens Division (6%, 29 Votes)

Daniel Bryan retires (6%, 28 Votes)

Billy Corgan vs. Dixie Carter court battle for TNA (4%, 20 Votes)

Brock Lesnar Fighting for UFC while Under WWE Contract (2%, 10 Votes)

WWE brings back the Cruiserweight division (2%, 7 Votes)

Cody Rhodes quits WWE (1%, 5 Votes)

Roman Reigns’ wellness policy suspension (1%, 5 Votes)

Paige/WWE/Del Rio saga (1%, 5 Votes)

Snuka’s Murder Indictment (1%, 4 Votes)

CM Punk’s UFC Debut (1%, 4 Votes)

WWE Partners with ESPN (1%, 4 Votes)

Hogan vs. Gawker (1%, 4 Votes)

James Ellsworth (1%, 3 Votes)

Total Voters: 460

Previous winners:

2015 – Perro Aguayo passes away during match

2014 – Lesnar ending Undertaker’s WM streak

2012 – Punk becomes the longest-reigning WWE Champ in the Modern Era

2011 – Punk “leaves” WWE with title

2010 – HBK’s retirement

2009 – Bret Hart signs with WWE

2008 – Foley jumps to TNA





