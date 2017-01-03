Spoiler on La Luchadora and Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

As speculated, WWE NXT talent Deonna Purrazzo was the woman who played La Luchadora on last week’s WWE SmackDown and distracted Becky Lynch during her SmackDown Women’s Title match with Alexa Bliss.

Purrazzo is backstage again for tonight’s SmackDown tapings in Jacksonville, FL, according to PWInsider. No word yet on if Purrazzo will be used when the character is unmasked. Word is that she has not signed WWE deal.

