Sami Zayn Stretcher Video, Mick Foley’s Hand, Emmalina Return Promo, Fans on RAW, More

– WWE posted this video of Sami Zayn being stretchered from the arena after losing last night’s Last Man Standing match against Braun Strowman. They also posted an injury update on their website and said Sami was taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation.

– Add Braun Strowman and Chris Jericho to the list of names for the 30-man WWE Royal Rumble main event. Other Superstars confirmed for the match include Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg.

– Below is the latest vignette for Emma’s return to RAW as Emmalina:

– 51% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s RAW a thumbs up with over 2200 votes:

– As seen below, RAW General Manager Mick Foley really did have Tampa written on his hand so he wouldn’t forget which city RAW was in tonight:

– As seen on last night’s RAW, Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn in a brutal Last Man Standing match. WWE posted this post-match photo of Braun’s war wounds from kendo stick shots:

The #MonsterAmongMen #BraunStrowman bears the wounds of war from his #LastManStanding match against #SamiZayn. #Raw A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 2, 2017 at 6:40pm PST

