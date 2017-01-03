News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live – Contract Signing, Tajiri, More

The first WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live of 2017 takes place tonight from the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

Confirmed for SmackDown is a Royal Rumble contract signing between John Cena and WWE Champion AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin and Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

205 Live will see the debut of Tajiri, plus Neville vs. TJ Perkins.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s blue brand show:

* Don’t miss AJ Styles and John Cena’s WWE Title Match contract signing this Tuesday

* The Miz to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose

* Can The Showoff possibly withstand another vicious assault by the hungry Lone Wolf?

* What’s next for American Alpha?

* Who is the mysterious La Luchadora?

