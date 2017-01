Judge Drops All Charges Against Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka

All charges were dropped against WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka today at an unscheduled hearing in Allentown, PA by Judge Kelly L. Banach, according to WFMZ-TV. The judge ruled that Snuka’s mental health will not improve enough to stand trial.

Snuka was facing third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter charges in the 1983 death of his then-girlfriend Nancy Argentino at a motel in Whitehall Township, PA. Snuka’s lawyers have argued that he has dementia and is not fit to stand trial. Both the prosecution and the defense asked the judge to drop the case back in August if she believed Snuka’s health would not improve. The judge needed more time to evaluate Snuka’s condition and made her ruling today.

