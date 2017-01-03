JBL on RAW Being Three Hours (Video), Corey Graves Responds to Criticism, JR’s Birthday

– Below is video from last night’s “Bring It To The Table” premiere with Peter Rosenberg, Paul Heyman and JBL discussing RAW being three hours. JBL isn’t happy with people thinking RAW should be back to two hours. He talks about WWE’s revenue from rights fees, saying the third hour brings a huge amount of revenue for the company. JBL disagrees when people say there’s not enough content to fill all three hours. Rosenberg says he would enjoy RAW more if it was two hours and admits to fast-forwarding through the show.

– ECW Original New Jack turns 54 years old today while former WWE and ECW star Vic Grimes also turns 54 and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross turns 65.

– RAW announcer Corey Graves tweeted the following in response to a fan who tried to correct his commentary last night:

Tampa is a city. Tampa BAY includes St. Petersburg and surrounding areas. I lived there. Trust me. Thanks for trying, dummy. https://t.co/MovkzpOJoY — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) January 3, 2017

