First Name Leaked for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017

According to PWInsider.com, Diamond Dallas Page is the first name that has been leaked to be part of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame.

DDP’s induction has been rumored for the last several years but rumors were fueled even more when it was announced that a DDP DVD set would be released in March of 2017.

