Fan Dressed as Hulk Hogan Moved at Last Night’s RAW, Hogan Responds

The “Hulk Hogan” chants during last night’s WWE RAW came after officials moved a popular fan named “Tye Dye Guy” to another part of the crowd. He can be seen in this screenshot:

The Hulkster fan received a response from Hogan himself, as seen below:

@TyeDyeGuyWWE sorry about my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 3, 2017

@TyeDyeGuyWWE sorry about THAT my brother,they probably thought you might slam Strowman HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 3, 2017

