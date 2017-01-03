Fan Dressed as Hulk Hogan Moved at Last Night’s RAW, Hogan Responds
The “Hulk Hogan” chants during last night’s WWE RAW came after officials moved a popular fan named “Tye Dye Guy” to another part of the crowd. He can be seen in this screenshot:
@TyeDyeGuyWWE is #RAW! pic.twitter.com/CYV8KXUAwG
— AFC East Champs 14-2 (@dmolesevich) January 3, 2017
The Hulkster fan received a response from Hogan himself, as seen below:
@TyeDyeGuyWWE sorry about my brother HH
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 3, 2017
@TyeDyeGuyWWE sorry about THAT my brother,they probably thought you might slam Strowman HH
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 3, 2017
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
