Bruce Prichard reveals why Vince McMahon doesn’t like the King of the Ring

During a recent episode of his podcast, Something to Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard revealed that Vince McMahon wasn’t a fan of the King of the Ring tournament because the pay-per-view didn’t so well in terms of sales.

Vince McMahon didn’t like it simply same guys wrestling in one night and It was probably our lowest sales pay per view of the year, which is crazy because in the territorial days, the summer months were money months and for WWF the summer months were slower months,” transcription via Wrestlezone. “The Pay Per Views during the summer didn’t do all that well, and King of the Ring wasn’t a large grossing pay per view, so Vince wasn’t really excited about it, and decided to change it up.”

The pay-per-view stopped being an annual event after 2002, but it was later revived in 2006, 2008 and 2010. The last time that WWE held the King of the Ring tournament was in 2015, and the finals of the tournament aired on the WWE Network.





(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)