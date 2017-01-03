Backstage News on Possible Bayley Plans for WrestleMania 33

As seen on last night’s RAW, Bayley defeated Nia Jax to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Bayley will get her title shot at the January 29th WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Regarding the angle with Bayley and Stephanie McMahon last night, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that this is basically a repeat of the WrestleMania XXX storyline with Daniel Bryan.

The current plan is for Bayley to win the RAW Women’s Title, likely at WrestleMania 33. No word yet on what they have planned for the finish at the Royal Rumble but it’s believed Bayley won’t win the title on her first shot.

