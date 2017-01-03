Audio: RAW Post Show Recapping WWE Monday Night RAW

Jan 3, 2017 - by Rack Radio Show

On this week’s edition of the RAW Post Show, Sir Rockin & Lindsey Ward recapped everything that went down on the first Monday Night RAW of 2017. Topics on the show included:

*Mick Foley flubs lines
*Stephanie Berates Bayley for being Bayley
*Braun Strowman is the Last Man Standing
*Goldberg & Roman Reigns stare down
*Chris Jericho tries to win the US Title
*The Debut of the Kevin Owens Show
*Titus O’Neil tries to join The New day

And More!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of the RAW Post Show Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

