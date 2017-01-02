WWE Confirms The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels for Next Week’s RAW

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker were being advertised for next week’s RAW from Los Angeles.

WWE has confirmed that Michaels and Taker will be appearing next week and it looks like Michaels will be there to promote WWE Studios’ “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” as speculated.

