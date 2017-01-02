WWE Confirms The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels for Next Week’s RAW
As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker were being advertised for next week’s RAW from Los Angeles.
WWE has confirmed that Michaels and Taker will be appearing next week and it looks like Michaels will be there to promote WWE Studios’ “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” as speculated.
NEXT WEEK: The #Undertaker returns to @WWE #RAW LIVE on @USA_Network! #TheDeadman #ThePhenom pic.twitter.com/rYG7XCRZtE
— WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2017
NEXT WEEK: WWE Hall of Famer @ShawnMichaels is LIVE on @WWE #RAW on @USA_Network!! @WWEStudios #HBK #MrWrestleMania pic.twitter.com/wvv2A7sR4n
— WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2017
False, next weeks raw is being advertised from New Orleans. Damn near had a heart attack when i read the line and realized i didn’t have tickets yet.