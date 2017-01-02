WWE Confirms The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels for Next Week’s RAW

Jan 2, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker were being advertised for next week’s RAW from Los Angeles.

WWE has confirmed that Michaels and Taker will be appearing next week and it looks like Michaels will be there to promote WWE Studios’ “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” as speculated.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Ahmad says:
    January 2, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    False, next weeks raw is being advertised from New Orleans. Damn near had a heart attack when i read the line and realized i didn’t have tickets yet.

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad