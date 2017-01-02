WrestleMania Reportedly Returning to New Orleans Soon

WWE’s WrestleMania will be returning to New Orleans in 2018, according to F4Wonline.com.

WrestleMania 34 will reportedly take place in New Orleans at the Superdome.

WrestleMania 30 was held at the Superdome in 2014.

An official announcement from WWE is expected soon.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)