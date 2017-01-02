Update on Paige Being Backstage at Tonight’s WWE RAW

As noted earlier, Paige arrived to the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL this afternoon for RAW. She will not be returning to WWE TV tonight as she’s already gone from the arena.

Word is that Paige was there to meet with WWE officials in regards to her neck injury, according to PWInsider. We noted this morning that Paige has not been cleared to wrestle after having the surgery back in October. PWInsider adds that no Total Divas material was filmed while she was backstage.

Paige was dropped off at the arena with boyfriend Alberto Del Rio. The two signed autographs for fans before leaving together. Below is a photo of the happy couple outside of the arena:

ADR was dropped off and with Paige pic.twitter.com/PP4pGHiJ4T — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 2, 2017

