Update on Big Names Returning to RAW, John Cena Grants a Wish, Xavier Woods

Jan 2, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Xavier Woods continues his 8 Days of Unboxing with the NVIDIA Shield in this new “UpUpDownDown” video:

– As noted, The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels have been announced for the January 9th RAW from New Orleans. This is being billed as Taker’s return to RAW and a “special appearance” for HBK. Dave Meltzer noted on F4Wonline.com that the appearance is expected to build to something for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 29th. It’s been rumored that Taker will be working the 30-man Royal Rumble main event, but not confirmed, and a Rumble appearance for HBK has also been rumored because it’s being held at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

– John Cena granted another Make-A-Wish Wish backstage at Friday night’s WWE live event in Miami. Here he is with Wish Kid Franklin:

@JohnCena grants #Franklin's wish before #WWEMiami @makeawishamerica #NeverGiveUp

A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad