Total Divas Marathon Airing, Paige – Alberto Del Rio Ring Photo, WWE – Madden

– Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” Madden 17 tournament continues in this new video with Jack Swagger taking on Jason Jordan:

– As noted, Total Divas will return with a new episode on E! this Wednesday night. There will be a season six marathon that begins at 1pm EST on Wednesday, leading up to the new episode.

– After Paige asked Alberto Del Rio to marry her several months back, it looks like Del Rio has done the same to her as Paige posted this photo of her new ring today:

Look at itttttt!!!! He did it right back. 😍😍😍😍😍 love of my life!!! @VivaDelRio luckiest girl alive!! #BrassKnuckle pic.twitter.com/3XfmU9b90X — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 2, 2017

