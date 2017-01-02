Tag Team Match Added to Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has confirmed Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Rusev and Jinder Mahal for tonight’s RAW from Tampa. Below is the updated line-up:

* Enzo and Cass vs. Rusev and Jinder

* Bill Goldberg speaks on the Royal Rumble and Brock Lesnar

* Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing match

Big opportunity tonight for me to crush Enzo once and for all and oh ya big goof cass as well. #RAW — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) January 2, 2017

