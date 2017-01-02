Tag Team Match Added to Tonight’s WWE RAW

Jan 2, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

WWE has confirmed Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Rusev and Jinder Mahal for tonight’s RAW from Tampa. Below is the updated line-up:

* Enzo and Cass vs. Rusev and Jinder

* Bill Goldberg speaks on the Royal Rumble and Brock Lesnar

* Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing match

