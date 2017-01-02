Sasha Banks Featured In Magazine, Charlotte on Her 2016 Resolutions, Bryan and Brie

Jan 2, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– In the video below, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella discuss their favorite books, movies and music from 2016:

– Sasha Banks will be featured in the new issue of Muscle & Fitness magazine, which hits newsstands next week. WWE announced these details:

“Sasha Banks wants to help you kick off 2017 right, with an article covering her intensive workout routine in “Muscle & Fitness.” In the latest issue of the premier fitness magazine, WWE’s resident Boss breaks down her full-body workout to help you get in shape for the new year. See the full feature in “Muscle & Fitness,” available on newsstands next week.”

– RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair re-posted her 2016 New Year’s resolutions – defend her title at WrestleMania 32, main event a pay-per-view, bring back the women’s title, inspire women and men to live their healthiest lifestyle, do everything with Flair – and wrote the following on 2017:

Above were my 2016 goals. I remember posting this and thinking “hmmm, are these goals really attainable.” A year later & the answer is…. YES. I accomplished everything I put my mind to & more with a lot of help along the way. Looking forward to seeing what 2017 brings because I’m just getting started #DaretoDream

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Thoughts on 12/13 Smackdown live, Cena’s upcoming return, The Wyatt Family evoking The Freebird Rule, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad