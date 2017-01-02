Royal Rumble Promo, Final WWE RAW Rating of 2016, Big Zeke Trains with WWE Stars

– WWE posted this promo for Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar in the 2017 Royal Rumble match:

– The final rating for the final WWE RAW of 2016 was a 1.94, down from last week’s 2.02 rating. As noted, this week’s show drew 2.855 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.955 million viewers.

– Former WWE Superstar Ezekiel Jackson was training with Braun Strowman, Jinder Mahal and other WWE Superstars at CT Fletcher’s Iron Addicts gym in Los Angeles on Friday. Below are a few photos of Fletcher backstage at the Staples Center, and a photo of Strowman at his gym:

YES THIS HAPPENED, THIS MUTHA FUCKA IS STRONG!!!! @WWEBraunStrowm VIDEO COMING SOON!! pic.twitter.com/OvyRydfmq5 — C.T. Fletcher (@CTFletcherISYMF) December 31, 2016

AT THE MATCHES AND LOOK WHO I RAN INTO BACK STAGE, SOME LITTLE GUY. @WWETheBigShow I FELT LIKE A BABY pic.twitter.com/vdcRsj2bQH — C.T. Fletcher (@CTFletcherISYMF) December 31, 2016

THIS IS BEFORE HE TOLD ME HE WAS GONNA BEAT MY ASS, HE MADE MY NIGHT ONE TO REMEMBER @WWETitus pic.twitter.com/pgKlDk4dPo — C.T. Fletcher (@CTFletcherISYMF) December 31, 2016

