Royal Rumble Promo, Final WWE RAW Rating of 2016, Big Zeke Trains with WWE Stars

Jan 2, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– WWE posted this promo for Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar in the 2017 Royal Rumble match:

– The final rating for the final WWE RAW of 2016 was a 1.94, down from last week’s 2.02 rating. As noted, this week’s show drew 2.855 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.955 million viewers.

– Former WWE Superstar Ezekiel Jackson was training with Braun Strowman, Jinder Mahal and other WWE Superstars at CT Fletcher’s Iron Addicts gym in Los Angeles on Friday. Below are a few photos of Fletcher backstage at the Staples Center, and a photo of Strowman at his gym:

