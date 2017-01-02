RAW Women’s Title Match Announced for Royal Rumble, Updated Card

Bayley defeated Nia Jax to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte. She will get her shot at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 29th in San Antonio. Also, The New Day have announced that they will be in the 30-man Rumble main event.

Below is the updated Rumble card:

WWE Title Match

John Cena vs. AJ Styles

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

Chris Jericho will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage.

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Charlotte

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, TBA

