News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – Bill Goldberg, Last Man Standing Match, Bayley, More

The first WWE RAW of 2017 takes place tonight from the Amalie Arena in Tampa with Bill Goldberg’s return and more.

Confirmed for tonight’s show is Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing match.

WWE is focused on the following points for tonight:

* What does Goldberg have in store?

* Can Sami Zayn be the Last Man Standing?

* Are Kevin Owens’ days numbered?

* Will Neville earn his crown as “King of the Cruiserweights”?

* What’s next for Bayley?

