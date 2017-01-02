New WWE Network Show with Peter Rosenberg, JBL and Paul Heyman Announced

A new episode of WWE Ride Along was scheduled for the WWE Network after tonight’s RAW goes off the air but that has been replaced with “Bring It To The Table,” an ESPN-style discussion show with host Peter Rosenberg, Paul Heyman and JBL. Below is the description:

“Join Paul Heyman, John Bradshaw Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg as they debate controversial topics on the WWE Network.”

Rosenberg posted this screencap from the show, revealing that they will be discussing fantasy match-ups, Bret Hart, RAW being three-hours and more:

TONIGHT following Raw on the @wwenetwork — Im getting the scoop on the @WWE on Bring it to the Table with @heymanhustle and @JCLayfield !! pic.twitter.com/ghwLNI6Dm8 — HTTRosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) January 2, 2017

