Match Announced for This Week’s SmackDown, Alexa Bliss Artwork, WWE Fury

Jan 2, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As seen below, the latest WWE Fury video features 16 cannonballs:

– Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler has been added to Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown episode.

– The latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, seen below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad