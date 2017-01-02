Latest WWE Top 10, WWE NXT Star Makes History, Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz Clip

Jan 2, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at guest referees wrecking Superstars:

– Asuka became the longest-reigning WWE NXT Women’s Champion this weekend. She won the title at NXT “Takeover: Dallas” on April 1st. Paige is listed as the longest-reigning champion on Wikipedia but her 308 days includes taping days and WWE does not count that. Asuka is currently approaching 280.

– WWE posted this video of Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz inside a steel cage at the weekend live event in Miami. Ziggler won the non-title match.

