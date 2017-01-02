Last Week’s WWE SmackDown Also Beat RAW In the Ratings

As noted, the final WWE SmackDown of 2016 defeated the final RAW of 2016 in viewership – 2.885 million to 2.855 million.

SmackDown also defeated RAW in the ratings last week, for the first time in the new era.

SmackDown drew a 2.02 rating while RAW drew a 1.94. As noted, the RAW rating was down from the previous week’s 2.02 rating. The SmackDown rating was up from the previous week’s 1.88 rating.

