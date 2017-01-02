Interesting Name Backstage at Tonight’s WWE RAW In Tampa

Could Paige finally make her return to WWE TV on the first RAW of 2017 tonight?

The former WWE Divas Champion is currently backstage at tonight’s RAW in Tampa, according to PWInsider. No word yet on if she will be returning to TV tonight but it’s very interesting that she was brought in this week.

Paige still has not been cleared to return to the ring after having neck surgery in October, so if she does appear it will be for some sort of non-wrestling appearance.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 80 times, 80 visits today)