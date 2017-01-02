AS I SEE IT 1/2: Year-end thoughts on 2016

AS I SEE IT

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

PWBTS.com

As we remember a year just ended where we lost so many good people, I wanted to mention the passing of Karen Belcher on December 29.

Karen Belcher was a tireless supporter of independent wrestling from Trenton, NJ. I also knew her from political interests as well as wrestling. She was always nice and very encouraging to me about my PWBTS site; and pushed independent wrestling like few other people ever did. She was a big Bernie Sanders fan during 2016 as I was…and we spent a lot of time after the Democratic National Convention on whether or not Democrats should support Clinton this past election. She was online talking politics as recently as December 14.

She had recently been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which was found to have quickly spread to her lungs as well. She then developed pneumonia during the Holidays. She was forced into the hospital, and far too soon into intensive care. On December 27 she was moved for a second time to intensive care and passed away on Thursday afternoon.

She went on social media and plugged shows constantly, as well as attending shows in the Philadelphia area in person, including WXW, Monster Factory and 3PW.

Rest well, Karen. You will be missed.

As always there is far too long a list of others in wrestling who died during 2016, which includes Michael Shepherd, Farmer Miller, Bob Leonard, The Wolfman, “Dr. Dan” Danny Buck, Michael Dean, Iron Mike Sharpe, James Jenkins, Sr., Frank Finnegan, Archie Gouldie, Espectrito I, Taras Bulba (Juan Abel Reynosa), Manny Villalobos, Jack Eaton, Axl Rotten, Karen Kay Heuton, Moondog Spot (Tony Nardo), Mark Nulty, Kevin Randleman, Chuck Marlowe, Cyclone Smith, Scott Brian Spangle (Brian Matthews), Jim Dickson, Eddie Einhorn, Pasqual D. Gabriele, Christopher Reykda (Mike Hawk), Alex Lee Peters, Eiji Ezaki (Hayabusa), Lord James Blears, Moondog Puppy Love, Robert J. Pollino, Charlie Fulton, Cinta de Oro, Darrell Scott Blackwell, Dean McConley, Robert Pence, Don Wilson, Joe Garagiola, Randal Brown, Carl A. Petrillo, Kris Travis, George Cavalaris, Samuel Steven Morton, Billy Kerr, Blackjack Mulligan, Devon Day, Balls Mahoney, Christian Abel, Chyna, Michael Rice, Justin Sousa, Billy Wicks, Kato Kung Lee, Cowboy Frankie Laine, Danny Miller, Zayko, Flor de Loto, Gypsy Joe, Thunder, Jean Antone, DC Dillinger, Mr. Fuji, Lord Littlebrook, Moose Morowski, and Frenchy Martin.

As for year-end with the parent site of this blog…in 2016, PWBTS.com had 1,080,251 page views, with readers from nations and territories including United States, Canada, England, Netherlands, Germany, South Africa, Poland, New Zealand, Japan, Spain, Ireland, Mexico, South Korea, Italy, Brazil, Israel, Russian Federation, Scotland, Wales, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Denmark, India, Colombia, Brazil, Vietnam, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Ukraine, Turkey, Portugal, Slovakia, Norway, Taiwan, Singapore, Greece, Hungary, Sweden, Bulgaria, Netherlands Antilles, Bermuda, Bahamas, Bolivia, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Egypt, Iceland, Romania, and Switzerland.

2016’s major stories have included former WWE Chairperson Linda McMahon’s selection as a Cabinet member…of President-Elect Donald Trump, the exodus from New Japan Pro Wrestling to WWE with AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson; Hulk Hogan vs. Gawker, the Jimmy Snuka murder case, the saga of TNA, Billy Corgan and Anthem Entertainment, Bryan (Daniel Bryan) Danielson’s retirement, the almost as crazy story of Alberto Del Rio/Paige/WWE, Finn Balor’s injury…just as he became champion, and Jerry Lawler’s removal from WWE television.

Next week, I’ll have my 20th annual AS I SEE IT year-end awards.

Until next time.

