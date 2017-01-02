Alberto Del Rio Arrested After Incident In Austria Over the Weekend

Alberto Del Rio was arrested in Austria on Friday, December 30th, according to Austrian news website KRONE and other local media outlets.

Following an indie show in Leoben, Austria, Del Rio and his brother El Hijo del Dos Cara were reportedly involved in a brawl at a local nightclub.

Del Rio was obviously released from police custody as he was visiting RAW in Tampa with girlfriend Paige today but the incident led to Del Rio leaving the country 24 hours later than planned. Paige was not with him in Austria.

After the fight at the club, the man they fought reportedly went to the hospital while Del Rio and his brother were taken to the local police precinct. The two then got into a fist fight with each other while at the precinct, apparently because Del Rio was trying to calm his brother down. Del Rio’s brother is reportedly still hospitalized in Austria. It was also noted that police at the precinct had to use ankle shackles to restrain Del Rio after he destroyed the ties that were originally used to restrain his arms. Apparently the brawl between the two brothers left the walls bloody.

Stay tuned for updates on this story.

