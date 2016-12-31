Two of Dwayne Johnson’s movies sit in the top 20 chart of 2017



(photo credit: CNN.com)

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has two of his movies in the top 20 movies of 2016, one sitting in #12 and one in #19. Disney’s animated adventure Moana, which is still in theaters nationwide, is in 12th place with a total of $199,059,039 in domestic box office revenues. It also has a total of $152,388,904 in international box office revenues, sending it’s worldwide tally to $351,447,943. Central Intelligence, in which The Rock shared the screen with Kevin Hart, sits in 19th place with a total domestic box office revenue of $127,440,871. The movie had an additional $89,531,672 in international box office for a worldwide revenue of $216,972,543. 2017 seems to be an even bigger year for The Rock with Baywatch and Fate of the Furious scheduled to open in the first four months of the new year.

