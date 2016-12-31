Twitter Beef Erupts Between John Cena and Roman Reigns

Dec 31, 2016 - by Marc Middleton

A WWE live event video of WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns laughing at WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens while stuck in a headlock went viral this week. In the video, Owens was bragging about how much he made and that led Reigns to tweet a shot at Owens’ merchandise checks. Below is that video and Reigns’ response:

John Cena then fired back at Reigns with this tweet:

Reigns then responded and told Cena he has no clue what’s going on. Reigns wrote:

