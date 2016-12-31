TNA Impact Wrestling viewership overview for 2016

– TNA Impact, now airing on POP TV, drew an average of 311,000 viewers for the year 2016, down from the 327,000 average of 2015. The show lost the majority of its audience compared to 2014 and 2013, where the average was 1.15 million and 1.26 million respectively. Jumping to different networks and different days did not help TNA much. Ever since being dumped by Spike, the show went into a downward spiral and there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel. For 2016, the show surpassed the 400,000 viewer mark just once, with the July 5 episode that saw the much-hyped Broken Matt Hardy vs Jeff Hardy match at the Hardy compound in Cameron, North Carolina. That show pulled in 410,000 viewers, its best since May 2015. Impact had 14 episodes which did over 350,000 viewers, six episodes which failed to break the 250,000 mark and one episode which didn’t do 200,000. The September 22 episode of Impact was the second most-watched show of the year with 377,000 viewers tuning in. That episode featured the Delete or Decay match between the Hardy brothers and The Decay, also filmed at the Hardy compound. The August 26 show also pulled in a good number, 373,000 in total, for a show headlined by Ethan Carter III vs Drew Galloway with the winner becoming the number one contender for the TNA title. The Thanksgiving edition of Impact on November 24 was the least-watched show of the year, drawing 165,000 viewers, which was expected for a holiday. The December 22 show, which was a Best of episode, also drew a very low number, 209,000. The February 23 and June 14 shows were the least-watched non-holiday, first-run shows, drawing 210,000 viewers each.





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)