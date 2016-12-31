Lilian Garcia to Honor Her Father, WWE Stars Comment on Cable TV Situation, More

– Below is a new video with Nikki Bella responding to fan questions from social media. Nikki tells promises one fan she will do a Carmella “roast” video soon and thanks another fan for appreciating her feet.

– WWE stock was down 0.81% on Friday, closing at $18.40 per share. The high was $18.62 and the low was $18.32.

– WWE has announced that former ring announcer Lilian Garcia will be singing the National Anthem at the New Year’s Day NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals. Lilian will be honoring her father, US Army Retired Lt. Colonel Eduardo Garcia, who passed away on Christmas Day after a battle with cancer.

Just Announced: @LilianGarcia will sing the anthem at the #LARams game #NewYearsDay in honor of her father, Eduardo Garcia, Lt Col. US Army. pic.twitter.com/8cgB8OVFjB — WWE (@WWE) December 30, 2016

– As seen below, WWE and some of their Superstars have been tweeting about the rights fee renewal situation between NBCUniversal, which owns USA Network, and Charter Communications, which owns Spectrum, the new company that includes the former Brighthouse and Time Warner Cable networks. The current deal between the two parties expires on January 1st and there is a chance that all NBCU channels would be blacked out on Spectrum, including USA, E!, Bravo, Syfy, MSNBC, CNBC and Oxygen. Variety has more details on the situation at this link. Below are tweets from John Cena, WWE Champion AJ Styles and others:

The only place to see #Raw! @GetSpectrum may drop WWE on USA! Visit https://t.co/lta9RmVr1e or call 844-55-DELIVER! #DeliverMyShows — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 30, 2016

@JohnCena Charter is working w/ NBC Universal to continue providing its channels. Charter is committed to holding… https://t.co/YzMPzBD2ZJ — TWC Help (@TWC_Help) December 30, 2016

