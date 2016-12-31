John Cena Talks “Hollywood” Rumors (Video), Rapper at WWE Live Event, Eva Marie

Dec 31, 2016 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is video from this week’s Talking Smack with John Cena discussing the “going Hollywood” rumors with JBL and Renee Young. Cena says they think he’s washed up and already gone but that’s just fuel that fires him. Cena says the industry is his life because he’s made it his life. Cena says he’s yet to defeat WWE Champion AJ Styles but he’s really good at not giving up. Cena says he’s not really focused on becoming a 16-time champion, he’s more focused on earning back the respect he feels he needs to earn.

– Eva Marie posted this video from a recent shoot she did. No word yet on when she will be back to work for WWE.

– Rapper Waka Flocka was backstage for Thursday’s WWE live event in Atlanta. Here he is with Mojo Rawley:

The #WWEUniverse is #Hype for #WWEAtlanta, but especially @wakaflocka and @mojorawleywwe.

A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Thoughts on 12/13 Smackdown live, Cena’s upcoming return, The Wyatt Family evoking The Freebird Rule, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad