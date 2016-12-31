Jeff Hardy Gimmick Update, Matt Hardy and Reby Sky Gender Reveal Video, Eddie Edwards

– As seen at the end of Thursday night’s Hardy New Year special edition of TNA Impact Wrestling, it was revealed that Matt Hardy and Reby Sky are expecting their second baby boy in the summer. Below is video from their gender reveal:

– Speaking of The Hardys, it appears the Brother Nero character for Jeff Hardy is no more. On Thursday’s show there was a segment where Matt took Jeff back to the Dome of Deletion and announced that he had repaid his debt by helping Matt reclaim the TNA Tag Team Titles. Matt then “restored” everything he had taken from Jeff. Matt also tweeted on Jeff’s gimmick:

#BrotherNero struggled with losing his mortal identity. He has repaid his debts in EXCESS. As his DELETER, I have RESTORED & RELEASED him. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 30, 2016

– As seen below, TNA World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards was given a tour of Fenway Park by the MLB’s Boston Red Sox this week:

Another dream come true , thank you pic.twitter.com/RnawYXjrMZ — Eddie Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) December 28, 2016

