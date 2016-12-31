Charter Spectrum may opt to drop USA Network, and WWE TV, from channel line up

– WWE fans who subscribe to the Charter Spectrum cable TV service might soon find themselves without WWE programming as the cable company is ready to drop NBCUniversal’s cable channels and NBC-owned local stations beginning January 1 according to Deadline.com. Charter Spectrum “has been unyielding in its demand for terms superior to those agreed to by the rest of the industry, including larger distributors,” Comcast-owned NBCU said in a statement. “Given this position, we feel the responsibility to inform viewers that Charter Spectrum may drop NBCUniversal’s networks at the end of the year.” The cable company has around 17 million subscribers and WWE airs all of its programming on NBC-owned channels – USA Network for Raw and Smackdown and E! for Total Divas. The reason why Charter Spectrum is about to drop NBCUniversal channels is because of money. A website called delivermyshows.com launched by NBCUniversal lists WWE as one of the popular shows the cable giant will drop unless subscribers pile in on the pressure.

