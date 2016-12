When Goldberg’s Raw return was announced for the January 2, 2017 edition of the show in New Orleans, Louisiana, many fans speculated when we might see “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar again. That question was seemingly answered today by WWE. Lesnar, along with his advocate Paul Heyman, will return to Monday Night Raw on the January 16, 2017 edition from North Little Rock, Arkansas.

