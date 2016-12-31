Brock Lesnar Added to Upcoming RAW, MMA Veteran at WWE Live Event (Photos), The Rock

– In the video below, The Rock sends a big thank you to fans for his successful 2016, looks back at some of his biggest moments of the year and looks ahead to an even bigger 2017:

– Local advertising now lists Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman for the January 16th WWE RAW from the Verizon Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas. Regarding Lesnar, Bill Goldberg and the build for the Royal Rumble, Goldberg will be on next Monday’s RAW from Tampa and the go-home RAW from Cleveland on January 23rd. As of now, Lesnar is only being advertised for the January 16th RAW from Arkansas. Unless plans change, it looks like Goldberg and Lesnar won’t meet again until the 30-man Royal Rumble main event in San Antonio next month.

– Actress Luenell and MMA veteran Tito Ortiz are backstage for last night’s WWE live event in Los Angeles. Here they are with Titus O’Neil and The New Day:

Got my friends @Luenell and @titoortiz here tonight for @WWE LIVE #WWELosAngeles with Amber in the back for the Gorgeous Photobomb ☺😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FKbriUzNQW — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) December 31, 2016

You never know who will be backstage at #WWELA! @titusoneilwwe and #TheNewDay got to catch up with @titoortiz1999! A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:23pm PST

