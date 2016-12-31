Booker T Defends Hulk Hogan (Video), Artwork for WWE’s Diamond Dallas Page DVD, JBL

– Below is recent video from TMZ Sports with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T talking about Hulk Hogan. In regards to rumors of Hogan possibly working with WWE again following the racist comments scandal, Booker points to his own troubled past and says every man deserves a second chance. Booker says Hogan made a mistake and if he’s let back in, Booker will support him 100% because Hogan supported him in WCW.

– JBL will deliver the keynote address at USA Rugby’s 2017 National Development Summit Dinner of Champions event on Saturday, January 14th in Baltimore. JBL is founder of the award-winning Beyond Rugby Bermuda youth program, which combines academic and family resources alongside rugby through the Bermuda Rugby Football Union and the Family Centre of Bermuda.

– Courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, below is the cover art for WWE’s “DDP: Positively Living” DVD and Blu-ray on Diamond Dallas Page that comes out on March 21st:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)