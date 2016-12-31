12/30/16 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Miami, Florida

Dec 31, 2016 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Miami, Florida:

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Tag Team Turmoil Match
American Alpha defeated The Ascension, The Usos, The Vaudevillains, Breezango, and Heath Slater and Rhyno

2. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch

3. Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto

4. James Ellsworth defeated Curt Hawkins

5. Non-title Steel Cage Match
Dolph Ziggler defeated The Miz

6. Nikki Bella defeated Natalya

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, and Luke Harper defeated Apollo Crews, Jack Swagger, and Mojo Rawley

8. WWE Championship Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles defeated Dean Ambrose and John Cena

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Thoughts on 12/13 Smackdown live, Cena’s upcoming return, The Wyatt Family evoking The Freebird Rule, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad