12/30/16 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Miami, Florida
Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Miami, Florida:
1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Tag Team Turmoil Match
American Alpha defeated The Ascension, The Usos, The Vaudevillains, Breezango, and Heath Slater and Rhyno
2. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch
3. Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto
4. James Ellsworth defeated Curt Hawkins
5. Non-title Steel Cage Match
Dolph Ziggler defeated The Miz
6. Nikki Bella defeated Natalya
7. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, and Luke Harper defeated Apollo Crews, Jack Swagger, and Mojo Rawley
8. WWE Championship Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles defeated Dean Ambrose and John Cena