WWE Stars Grant Wishes (Photos), Brie Bella “Baby Watch” (Video), WWE Stock

Dec 30, 2016 - by Marc Middleton

– Brie Bella gives a “Baby Watch” update at 22 weeks in this new video:

– WWE stock was up 0.71% on Thursday, closing at $18.55 per share. The high was $18.66 and the low was $18.33.

– As seen below, John Cena and Titus O’Neil granted Make-A-Wish Wishes at Tuesday’s WWE live event in St. Louis and Wednesday’s show Nashville:

@titusoneilwwe was proud to meet a member of @makeawishamerica before #WWEStLouis!

A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on

