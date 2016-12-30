WWE Elimination Chamber Rumor Killer, Sasha Banks Comments on SmackDown?, Brie Bella

– Brie Bella shows fans one of her favorite “life hacks” in this new video as she reveals which product she uses to get rid of grey hairs:

– There are other websites reporting that Ticketmaster leaked a graphic for the 2017 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view that advertised John Cena vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Title in a 2 of 3 Falls match. According to Dave Meltzer on Twitter, WWE has confirmed that the fan-created image is a fake.

– Sasha Banks may have indicated she wants to jump to SmackDown with a cryptic tweet earlier this week. Sasha responded with the following after a fan tweeted a GIF of her holding the RAW Women’s Title with a caption that said, “soon Lil Boss Jr will come home.”

