WWE Announces Top 25 Matches of 2016 (Videos)

WWE recently announced their top 25 matches of 2016 and it’s worth noting that the top 2 are matches from WWE NXT. Besides RAW and SmackDown, the rest of the list features several more matches from NXT and the Cruiserweight Classic.

Below is the full list with videos of the top 5:

25. Triple H vs. Dean Ambrose — WWE Championship Match (WWE Roadblock)

24. Team Raw (Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman) vs. Team SmackDown LIVE (AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Shane McMahon, Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton) — 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Men’s Elimination Match (Survivor Series)

23. The New Day vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson — Raw Tag Team Championship Match (Raw, Sept. 26)

22. Dean Ambrose vs. Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho vs. Cesaro vs. Sami Zayn vs. Alberto Del Rio — Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Money in the Bank)

21. Chris Jericho vs. AJ Styles (Fastlane)

20. Asuka vs. Bayley — NXT Women’s Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II)

19. The New Day vs. Y2AJ — WWE Tag Team Championship Match (Raw, March 7)

18. Dolph Ziggler vs. Triple H (Raw, March 14)

17. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins — WWE Championship Match (Money in the Bank)

16. The Miz vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Kevin Owens — Fatal 4-Way Intercontinental Championship Match (Extreme Rules)

15. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair — Hell in a Cell Raw Women’s Championship Match (Hell in a Cell)

14. Finn Bálor vs. Seth Rollins — WWE Universal Championship Match (SummerSlam)

13. The Revival vs. American Alpha — NXT Tag Team Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Dallas)

12. Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles — Extreme Rules WWE Championship Match (Extreme Rules)

11. Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa (Cruiserweight Classic, Aug. 3)

10. The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler — Title vs. Career Intercontinental Championship Match (No Mercy)

9. John Cena vs. AJ Styles (SummerSlam)

8. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch — Triple Threat WWE Women’s Championship Match (WrestleMania 32)

7. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins – No Disqualification WWE Universal Title Match (Raw, Nov. 21)

6. AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose vs. John Cena — Triple Threat WWE Championship Match (No Mercy)

5. Kota Ibushi vs. Cedric Alexander (Cruiserweight Classic; Aug. 10)

4. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens (WWE Battleground)

3. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks — WWE Women’s Championship Match (Raw; July 25)

2. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT TakeOver: Dallas)

1. The Revival vs. #DIY — 2-out-of-3-Falls NXT Tag Team Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Toronto)

