WWE Advertising Batista Convention Appearance, David Otunga – Criminal Minds, Xavier Woods

Dec 30, 2016 - by Marc Middleton

– Xavier Woods continues his 8 Days of Unboxing with a custom FUNKO POP! figure in this new “UpUpDownDown” video:

– It’s worth noting that WWE’s website is advertising a Wizard World appearance by former WWE Champion Batista on Saturday, January 7th in New Orleans. You can see the listing at this link. Batista will be participating in a Guardians of the Galaxy panel and photo op that day before meeting fans. The official Wizard World website is billing Batista as a WWE Superstar and actor. Finn Balor will be appearing the day after Batista. You can see Wizard World’s announcement on Balor and Batista appearing at this link.

– As noted, WWE announcer David Otunga recently filmed an episode of “Criminal Minds” for CBS. He tweeted this photo from the episode and noted that it will be airing soon:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Thoughts on 12/13 Smackdown live, Cena’s upcoming return, The Wyatt Family evoking The Freebird Rule, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad