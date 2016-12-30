Fans on Best Male WWE Star of 2016, Cedric Alexander on His Year, Santino on Trump

– In the video below, Santino Marella talks to Hannibal TV about working with WWE Hall of Famer and US President-elect Donald Trump while doing the Santina gimmick a few years back. Santino says Trump was professional but the experience was neither good or bad. Santino also says Trump wasn’t intimidating, he was “cool.”

– WWE has a new poll asking fans the best male Superstar of 2016 – WWE Champion AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Chris Jericho, Bray Wyatt, WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Rusev, WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns or WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. As of this writing, 37% voted for Styles while 15% went with Reigns, 12% with Ambrose, 7% for Balor, Rollins and Cena, and 4% for Nakamura.

– WWE cruiserweight Cedric Alexander tweeted the following on his big year as we go into 2017:

2016

-Debut in CWC

-Had one of the best MOTY

-Gained respect of the WWE universe and HHH

-Signed with WWE

-Debut on Raw

2017 will be awesome pic.twitter.com/1RJCpKeRe8 — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) December 29, 2016

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)