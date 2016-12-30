12/29/16 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Boston, Massachusetts

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Boston, Massachusetts:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Cesaro and Sheamus defeated Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows and The New Day

2. Big Cass defeated Rusev

3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match (w/Emmalina as the Special Guest Referee)

Bayley, Liv Morgan, and Sasha Banks defeated Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, and Nia Jax

4. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Rich Swann defeated Neville

5. Seth Rollins defeated Chris Jericho

6. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Curtis Axel, Darren Young, Sin Cara, and The Golden Truth defeated Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Titus O’Neil, and The Shining Stars

-After the match, Dallas grabs a microphone and says he will not leave Boston a loser and challenges anyone from the back. The Big Show comes out and delivers a choke-slam to Dallas.

7. Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn

8. WWE United States Championship Match: Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens

