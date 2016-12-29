The Rack Radio Show Podcast New Years Special
On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning The Rack with your hosts Lindsey Ward and The Producer Sir Rockin. This week was Pop Goes The Rack counting down until 2017. Topics on the show included:
*The Smackdown Throwdown
*205 Duel with Jack Gallagher
*2017 Championship Predictions
*Ask The Rack
And More!
Check it all out on this week’s special edition of The Rack aka Pop Goes The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”
Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack122916.mp3
Subscribe to the show on iTunes
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996
Subscribe to the show on Google Play
https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show
You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter
Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward
Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio
The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow
You Can Like The Show on Facebook
http://facebook.com/rackradioshow